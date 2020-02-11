|
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Celine (Picard) Rochefort, 85, of Port St Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday February 9th, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Robert Rochefort.
Born in Woonsocket, RI in 1934, she was the daughter of the late Louis Picard, and Sylvia (Lavimodiere) Picard. She was a resident of Woonsocket, RI, until she moved to Port St Lucie, FL in 1999.
Celine was self employed as a hair dresser in Manville, RI and later she worked for Crosby Valve & Gage in Wrentham MA, until she retired in 1996.
She was a bowling coach at Walnut Hill Bowl and enjoyed bowling herself, she was a member of the Sociable Sams Camping club where she enjoyed camping and playing cards with her friends and family, and she became the Secretary of her bowling league at Port St Lucie Lanes. But most of all she will be remembered for the love she shared with her family.
She is survived by her Son Gary Rochefort and his wife Susan (Lanoue) Rochefort of Woonsocket RI, Her Daughter Cindy Rochefort of Port St Lucie, FL, 2 Grand Children, Devri Boylen and her husband Richard Boylen of North Smithfield RI, and Jennifer Rochefort of North Providence RI, and 2 Great Grand children Cameron and Cole.
Private Family service has been performed in Port St Lucie, FL per her wishes.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 12, 2020