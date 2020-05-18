Charles A. Martel
WOONSOCKET - Charles A. Martel 67, of Mendon Rd., died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Theodore and Rita Martel Jr. Charles was a machinist for B & Z Engineering. He enjoyed playing fantasy football and was an avid sports fan. Charlie loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Craig Martel of Woonsocket, Crystallee Martel of Bethany, CT, Melissa Sullivan of Providence, and Jobrieth Menard of Millville, his aunt Theresa matante Terry Lambert and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Lina Finnegan.

Burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery will be private.

