CUMBERLAND - Charles George McCool was born 73 years ago in Woonsocket to his loving parents Charles and Mary (McGuire) McCool. Charlie passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.



Charlie suffered massive brain damage within a few days after his birth, and for the rest of his life, he was showered with loving care by his parents, his sister Elizabeth (now deceased) and his brother, Joseph of Bridgewater, Mass. Later, Joe's wife Mary Jane, and their sons Jason and Danny (both of Somerville, Mass.) shared in that love, and more recently, Dan's fiancée Jackie Perrone joined the circle of those whose love was central to Charlie's life.



The staff of the Seven Hills group home in Cumberland and the Fabien Street workshop in Woonsocket became a second family to Charlie. These selfless and loving people cared for Charlie for over forty years. His housemates, along with the staff of committed care-takers, have been a blessing for our family, and Charlie loved them all dearly. Charlie's life was a tribute to love. Charlie loved everyone, and everyone loved Charlie.



His funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. from S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian burial in St. Charles Church N. Main St. Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The family requests no flowers. Remembrances can be made for the benefit of Charlie's housemates and workshop friends to the Seven Hills of Rhode Island (SHRI), 68 Cumberland St., Woonsocket RI 02895.



