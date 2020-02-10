|
HARRISVILLE - Charles J. Davis, 89, of Harrisville, RI, formerly of Milford, MA passed away on February 6th. Born in Brighton, he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Keegan) Davis, and husband to the late Joyce (VanNess) Davis who died in 2016.
Charles served his country honorably with the Army during the Korean War from 1950 - 1961 then served in the National Guards for many years. He worked for many years as a welder for General Motors Corp. and later as a machinist. He was an avid bowler and his current favorite pastime he enjoyed playing the lottery not only for the hopes of winning but also the social aspect.
Charles is survived by his children: Robert Davis of RI, Joy Young and her husband David of Framingham, and Jill LaFrance and her husband Dale of Millville MA; his brother Lawrence Butch Davis of Ashland, and sister, Dorothy Bassetts of Agawam; six grandchildren Kristin Wickensimer, Karin Desjardins, Kasey Davis, Steven LaFrance, Melissa LaFrance, Savannah Young and two great grandchildren. Predeceased by 6 siblings; Barbara Peters, Gerald Davis, Edward Davis, Robert Davis, Roberta Giles and Carol Noonan.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-6 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Charles's name to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 9, 2020