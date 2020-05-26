WOONSOCKET - Charles J. Vachon, 73, of Lincoln, died May 24, 2020 in Brigham & Womens Hospital, Boston. He was the beloved husband of Virginia "Ginny" (Bermel) Vachon, whom he married October 16, 1971.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lionel W. and Therese B. (Guerin) Vachon.
Mr. Vachon was a 1965 graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy, attended St. Leo's College in FL and served in the US Navy from 1968 through 1971. Charles was the President and CEO of NG&G Facility Services International for 16 years before retiring in 2016. He lived in Lincoln for twenty four years and spent the winter months at their home in Stuart, FL.
A passionate golfer, Charles was a member of Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, RI and MacArthur Golf Club in Hobe Sound, FL. You could often find him on the golf course with his grandchildren and friends. He was also a member of the Norfolk Trout Club for over 10 years.
Besides his wife, he leaves their daughters, Meredith Kane of New Canaan, CT, and Elizabeth McGarry of North Smithfield; his brother, Julien Vachon of Charlestown; his sister, Jeannine Vachon of North Scituate; and seven grandchildren, Matthew, Teddy, Shannon, Henry, Andrew, Libby, and Charlie.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidance will be followed upon your arrival. All funeral services will be private and a memorial celebration will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4 PM at Wannamoisett Country Club, 96 Hoyt Ave., Rumford, RI.
The Mass may be viewed live on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 AM http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/82552925 via St. Ambrose Church, and committal at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland, RI http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/19824541
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Tee (www.firsttee.org), 425 South Legacy Tr., St. Augustine, FL 32092 and Mount Saint Charles Academy (www.mountsaintcharles.org), 800 Logee St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 26 to Jun. 3, 2020.