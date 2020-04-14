|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Charles "Chucky" M. Scott, 71, of North Smithfield, died April 13, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Susan (Godin) Scott, with whom he would have celebrated forty-six years of marriage in June.
Born in Harlan, KY he was the son of Jelitta (Mullins) Nichols of Live Oak, FL and the late Stuart Nichols, and the late Lige and Dorothy Scott.
Charles worked for Boyle and Fogarty Construction for over twenty-five years. He enjoyed antique car restoration, and spending time with his family, especially family camping trips. He also enjoyed spending time at Dutch Auto Body and Saturday breakfast with his best friend Darryl.
Along with his wife Susan, he is survived by two daughters, Tracy Lowther, and Lisa Garneau and her husband Paul, all of North Smithfield; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Aidan, Charlie and Eli Lowther, and Ethan and Emily Garneau, two great grandchildren, Parker Robert and Carter Jones; as well as, his siblings, Kathie (Bill), Barbara, Carol, Lois, Larry, Hassie, Lovie, Maggie, Jewelene, Brenda, and Vickie. He was the brother of the late Lonnie Scott and Jim Nichols.
Attendance for services is private, but a graveside service can be seen live, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11 AM at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34179101
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 15, 2020