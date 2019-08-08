|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Charles P. Beauchemin, 70, of North Smithfield, passed away August 1, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Judith A. (Tenczar) Beauchemin. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Raymond and Jeannette (Vary) Beauchemin.
He worked as a truck driver for N&D Transportation of North Smithfield and New Penn Motor Express of Cranston for many years. Also, he was co-owner of New England Image & Print in North Smithfield. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1968-1978. Charlie was at home on the beach, loved carpentry, building both of his homes and was an avid car enthusiast his whole life.
In addition to his wife Judith, Charles is survived by two sons, Jesse Beauchemin and his wife Kristen of North Smithfield, and Kyle Beauchemin and his wife Megan of Cumberland, ME; three grandchildren, Kaia, Mitchell and Quentin; five brothers, Raymond Beauchemin of Narragansett, Georges Beauchemin and his wife Louise of Woonsocket, Louis Beauchemin of North Smithfield, John Beauchemin and his wife Felice of Hermitage, PA, and David Beauchemin and his wife Denna of Cumming, GA; and two sisters, Rachel Cournoyer and her husband Paul of Forestdale, and Muriel Potts and her husband Brad of Hopkinton, RI, as well as several special nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. Calling hours are Friday from 5 - 8 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 9, 2019