Charles W. Smith
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Charles W. Smith, 84, a lifelong resident of North Smithfield, RI, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a short illness at Landmark Medical Center. He lived his entire life at the Smith homestead. He was the husband Meredith (Piette) Smith for 56 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Rachel Smith.

Charles served in the United States Army. He worked at the former Enterprise Dye Works for 25 years and retired from Landmark Medical Center in 2000. He enjoyed working outside in the yard, going for walks and spending time with his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Jonathan Smith and his wife Heather. He is also survived by a grandson Jacob Smith and granddaughter Hope Smith and many cousins and very good friends

Due to the Covid 19 virus services and burial will be held private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home in North Smithfield.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 27 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Keene-Brown Funeral Home
