BLACKSTONE - Christopher Douglas Forestal of Blackstone, MA, formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from an acute abdominal illness. He was 30 years old.
He was the loving son of Brian D. Forestal of Ashland, MA and Laurie Giardino- Rondeau and step father Mark J. Rondeau of Bellingham, MA. He was the grandson of Daniel and Louise (Anger) Forestal of Bellingham, MA.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Chris is survived by his two brothers, Thomas Michael Forestal of Blackstone, MA and James Daniel Forestal of Bellingham, MA; stepmother Melissa Forestal; stepsister Shannon (Rondeau) Chapman of Woonsocket, RI; stepbrother Shawn Rondeau of Southbridge, MA; aunts Gina Henault of Woonsocket, RI, Barbara Devine of Norton, MA, Kelly Forestal and her life partner Russ Vallee of Blackstone, MA; and uncles Daniel Giardino and his wife Patricia of Bellingham, MA, and Michael Giardino and his wife Karen of Lebanon, PA. Chris also leaves behind his beloved Tiffany Glynn and her son Drew Glynn-Plante of Bellingham, MA; close cousin Nadine Forestal of Bellingham, MA; brother-like best friends Bret Meears of Blackstone, MA and Chris Kutcher of Bellingham, MA; a great-aunt, nephews and nieces and many cousins and friends. He loved you all.
Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Carmen and June Giardino, his uncle Doug Forestal, and his aunt Nancy Forestal.
Chris was an avid car enthusiast and animal whisperer. He was closely connected to his brothers and his many cousins and friends. Chris will be remembered for his infectious smile, incredibly funny and upbeat personality, and mostly his ability to embrace the people who surrounded him.
Chris' family will be hosting a private celebration of life for immediate family and close friends to share our favorite stories of Chris. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, we ask that you please consider donating to your local animal shelter in Chris' name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit
www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 21, 2019