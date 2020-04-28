Home

Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Christopher "Chris" Fagan

BELLINGHAM - Christopher Fagan, 51, of Bellingham, MA, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at home. He was the son of William and Janice (Jaworski) Fagan of Woonsocket. In addition to his parents he survived by his brother Jonathan and his wife Maggie of Darien, CT and their children: Connor, Molly, and Callie who brought untold joy into his life.

Chris was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and attended Rhode Island College.

Although Chris worked for many years in various area restaurants and most recently at the Big Y Market in Franklin, MA; he was an accomplished guitarist and authority to all who knew him on all things rockn roll and particularly the Grateful Dead.

Consistent with the current restrictions burial will be private. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date.

Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 29, 2020
