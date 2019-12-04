Home

Keene-Brown Funeral Home
445 Greenville Rd
North Smithfield, RI 02896
(401) 762-5008
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christopher Lavoie Obituary
HARRISVILLE - Christopher Thomas Lavoie, 34, of Harrisville, passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, he was the loving son to Kevin and Michelle (Boucher) Lavoie.
A man who worked selflessly to help others in his community, Chris was a volunteer firefighter with the Harrisville Fire Department and enjoyed cooking for various charities as well. He also loved being outdoors and worked for Cavedon Tree Service for many years.
Besides his parents, he is survived by and will be greatly missed by his sisters Katie and Christina Lavoie; his niece whom he adored, Mia "Pumpkin" Lavoie; grandparents Kathleen and Thomas Lavoie and Raymond Boucher, Sr.; godparents Tammy (Lavoie) Yearby and Richard Boucher, as well as, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Pauline (Jette) Boucher.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 5-8 PM, at the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor be sent to: Between the Cracks, 341 Chapel Street, Harrisville, RI, 02830, attention: Michelle.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019
