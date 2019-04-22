NORTH SMITHFIELD - Claire A. (Payette) Bedard, 80, of North Smithfield, died April 21, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Leo O. Bedard and the late Edgar Rousseau. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Lahousse) Payette.

She formerly worked at the former Fogarty Hospital, North Smithfield as well as the Woonsocket child and family services. Claire was a member of the Deerfield Commons Tenants Association and the Blackstone Valley Association of the Blind.

She is survived by three daughters, Beverly Mainville and her husband Gary of Smithfield; Brenda Blanchette and her husband Scott of Pascoag; Bonnie Roy and her husband John of North Kingstown; six grandchildren, Jeffry Perrault, Jill DAmico, Zachary, Tyler and Jacob Roy, and Meaghan Blanchette, five great-grandchildren, Three brothers, Norman Payette of South Portland; Roger Payette of Woonsocket; Gerard Payette of Woonsocket; two sisters, Muriel Marcos of Woonsocket; Eileen Fafard of Woonsocket. Claire was preceded in death by her brother, Rene Payette and sister, Rita Plasse.

Her funeral will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Avenue Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Thursday from 4-8 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Care New England Hospice Program, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886.

