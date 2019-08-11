|
WOONSOCKET – Claire A. (Allard) Boivin, 96, of Woonsocket, died Aug. 9, 2019, in Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Pascoag. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Calixte and Alice (Vincent) Allard.
Ms. Boivin worked for Tupperware, Blackstone, for over 25 years, retiring in 1984 as a molder. She was a communicant of Precious Blood Church, Woonsocket.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Therese Holmes of Chepachet, Lionel Lemiuex of Woonsocket, Yvette Lambert of Coventry, and Roger and Leon Allard, both of Hopedale; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the sister of the late Leo and Roger Allard and Yvette Lemieux, and aunt of the late Vincent Grenon.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m. from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 12, 2019