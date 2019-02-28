Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Mendon Rd.
Woonsocket, RI
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Claire E. Lalonde 94, formerly of Mattity Rd., North Smithfield, died February 27, 2019 at the Friendly Home. Born in Biddeford, ME she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Anna (Breton) Roberge.
Claire worked at the Lister Worsted Mills in Stillwater, RI where she grew up and met the love of her life George E. Lalonde with whom she was married for forty nine years. She later worked at AT Cross in Lincoln until her retirement in 1988. In her younger days, Claire enjoyed camping at Cape Cod and Charlestown, RI. She loved all birds especially her pet parakeet. She also enjoyed making puzzles and painting. She knitted hats and scarves for the needy. Claire also enjoyed music and played the organ and the ukulele.
She is survived by her son Roger G. Lalonde Sr. and his wife Pauline (Boisseau), three grandsons Roger Lalonde Jr. of FL, Russell Lalonde of Millville, and Ronald Lalonde of Woonsocket, six great-grandchildren and three sisters Marie Theresa Rogeski of Woonsocket, Yvette Schenck of North Smithfield, and Cecile Roberge of Smithfield. She was predeceased by her brother Norman Roberge and an infant brother Raymond.
Her funeral will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-4 PM. Masses and prayers in her memory would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 1, 2019
