BURRILLVILLE - Claire L. (Menard) Mousseau, 80, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John F. Mousseau and was a life-long resident of Burrillville. Born in Harrisville, she was the daughter of the late Pierre and Emeline (Cabana) Menard.
Claire worked as a bookkeeper for the former Almac's supermarket chain for many years, and also at both the Chepachet Pharmacy and CVS/pharmacy in Chepachet, RI. An avid shopper and holiday collector, she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, following New England sports, local travel, family vacations and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, John Mousseau of Red Bank, NJ; three daughters: Lisa Palmer of Hopkinton, MA, Laurie Brown of Barrington and Kristen Dermooshegian of Douglas, MA; two brothers: Donald Menard of Selma, IN and Norman Menard of Harrisville and five grandchildren: Dylan & Evan Palmer, Ashley & Jared Dermooshegian and Nicole Brown. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Cleo, George and Robert Menard and five sisters: Olive Lapierre, Mildred Fournier, Elaine Ferland, Doris Lapierre and Evelyn Lapierre.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag preceded by calling hours from 10 to 11:30 AM.
Inurnment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 5, 2019
