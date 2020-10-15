BURRILLVILLE - Whittaker, Claire Laurette Boivin passed away at home peacefully in the presence of her loving family on October 13, 2020.She was the cherished wife of John W. Whittaker (deceased), mother of Susan F. Whittaker (deceased), Jeffrey A. Whittaker of E Greenwich RI, John H. Whittaker of Bradford MA and Judith M. Hadley of Harrisville RI. Claire was also survived by Mark Rosen MacKenzie, a son/brother and devoted friend as well as by her cherished grandchildren John F. Hadley of Burrillville RI, Sarah M. Hadley of Woonsocket RI and Sophia Irini Whittaker of Bradford MA. Claire also leaves her beloved sister, Frances Cunningham of Oxford MA and sister-in-law Carolyn Walsh of Bellingham, MA.Friends and family are welcome to attend a wake on Monday October 19th at 9:00 am at St. Theresa Church in Nasonville RI followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am. A burial will follow at St Jean the Baptist Cemetery located at 310 Wrentham Rd in Bellingham. Arrangements are being handled by the Brown Funeral home, 1496 Victory Hwy, Oakland RI 02858. Any flowers should be delivered to the funeral home on Sunday.