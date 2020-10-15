1/1
Claire L. Whittaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURRILLVILLE - Whittaker, Claire Laurette Boivin passed away at home peacefully in the presence of her loving family on October 13, 2020.

She was the cherished wife of John W. Whittaker (deceased), mother of Susan F. Whittaker (deceased), Jeffrey A. Whittaker of E Greenwich RI, John H. Whittaker of Bradford MA and Judith M. Hadley of Harrisville RI. Claire was also survived by Mark Rosen MacKenzie, a son/brother and devoted friend as well as by her cherished grandchildren John F. Hadley of Burrillville RI, Sarah M. Hadley of Woonsocket RI and Sophia Irini Whittaker of Bradford MA. Claire also leaves her beloved sister, Frances Cunningham of Oxford MA and sister-in-law Carolyn Walsh of Bellingham, MA.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a wake on Monday October 19th at 9:00 am at St. Theresa Church in Nasonville RI followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am. A burial will follow at St Jean the Baptist Cemetery located at 310 Wrentham Rd in Bellingham. Arrangements are being handled by the Brown Funeral home, 1496 Victory Hwy, Oakland RI 02858. Any flowers should be delivered to the funeral home on Sunday.

www.brownfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Homes Inc
1496 Victory Hwy
Oakland, RI 02858
(401) 568-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved