|
|
MANVILLE - Claire M. Bourget, 84, of Manville died Tuesday October 8, 2019 at The Holiday in Manville. She was the loving wife of Roger G. Bourget. They were married on September 3, 1956 and recently celebrated 63 wonderful years together.
Born and raised in Manville she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Alma (Dupuis) Peloquin. She was a lifelong resident of Manville and a graduate of St. Clare Girls High School in Woonsocket.
In her earlier years Claire worked at Forte Brothers in Woonsocket. After raising her family she was employed in the housekeeping department at The Holiday in Manville for a number of years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. James Parish.
Claire enjoyed taking a number of memorable trips with her family to various destinations. She was a professional window shopper as that was considered her time. Though outwardly a quiet lady, Claire had a warm heart and treasured the simple things in life. Her family meant everything to her and she relished her role as a grandmother and great- grandmother.
In addition to her husband she survived by three daughters Cheryl A. Joinville and her husband Michael, and Sandra M. Ouellette and her husband Richard all of Manville and Joan C. Silva and her husband Carlos of Seekonk. She was the sister of Therese Peloquin and Irene Capparella both of Lincoln and the late J. Camille, Romeo, Armand and Gerald Peloquin. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (with another on the way!) and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Friday at 9:00 am from the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St. Manville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. James Church, Division St. Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-7 pm.
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 9, 2019