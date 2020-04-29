|
|
WOONSOCKET - Claire M. Forand 94, formerly of Greene St., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Leo J. Forand. Born in Manville, she was a daughter of the late Alphonse and Emilie (Frechette) Charest. Claire worked in the combing department of the former Argonne Worsted Mills for fifteen years, she also worked for the former Warwick Shoppers World and Univis Frames.
She is survived by a son Robert J. Forand of St. Petersburg, FL and three daughters Susan Joyal of Uxbridge, twins Jeanne Forand of Woonsocket, and Denise Pincince of Worcester, a sister Lucille Duclos of Maryland, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings George, Armand, and Rosaire Charest, Theresa Gaunt, Rita Danese, Noella Papagno, and Margaret Volpe.
A Funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date and time. Please visit our website for further information and to send condolences.
www.fournierandfournier.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 30, 2020