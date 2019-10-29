|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Claire M. (Chevrette) LaBarre, 74, of Willerval Ave., North Smithfield, died October 24, 2019. She was the wife of Donald LaBarre whom she married April 24, 1970. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Dorianne (Lussier) Chevrette.
Mrs. LaBarre worked as a secretary for the Town of North Smithfield for eighteen years. She was a loving grandmother who cherished spending time with her 4 grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading and traveling.
Along with her husband Donald, she is survived by two daughters, Bethany Eykman and her husband Matt of Sutton, MA, and Allison Jolly and her husband Darren of North Smithfield; four brothers, Robert Chevrette of Southington, CT, Normand Chevrette of Southington, CT, Emile Chevrette of Naples, FL, and Donald Chevrette of Seekonk, MA; three sisters, Geraldine Prout of Cumberland, Vivian Swisher of Bloomsburg, PA, and Suzanne Shaw of Estero, FL; and four granddaughters, Karolina, Danika, Lidia, and Anya.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Claire M. LaBarre to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via
www.dana-farber.org/gift. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 30, 2019