WOONSOCKET - Claire P. Lataille, 78, of Woonsocket died Thursday February 6, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Robert Doire and the late Maurice Lataille.
Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Edmond and Bertha (Pepin) Baillargeon. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
Claire was employed as a nurse's aide at The Friendly Home in Woonsocket for over 30 years before retiring. In her earlier years she worked for several businesses in the city including Miller Electric.
Claire enjoyed crossword puzzles. She was footloose and fancy free on the dance floor moving and grooving to the music. A friendly and outgoing lady Claire loved spending time with her family.
Claire is survived by her sons Maurice Doire (Mabel) of Woonsocket, Marcel Doire (Christine) of Bellingham, Paul Doire (fiancé Melissa) Robert Doire, and Joseph Lataille all of Woonsocket, a daughter Celeste P. Wright (Robert) of Woonsocket and a brother Normand Baillargeon (Helen) of Woonsocket. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at 10:00 am in Holy Family Church, South Main St. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Friday Feb. 14th from 4-7 pm in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to organizations in support of lung cancer research and treatment. www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 9, 2020