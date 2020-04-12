|
CUMBERLAND – Claire P. Paulhus, 86, of Cumberland, formerly of Manville, died Sunday April 5, 2020 at the Royal Westerly Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of the late Roger A. Paulhus. They were married on April 19, 1952 and shared over 46 years together until his passing in 1998.
Born in Woonsocket and raised in Manville she was daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Landry) Bourk. She resided for most of her life in Manville and in her later years lived in Cumberland. Claire enjoyed spending winters in the warm Florida sunshine for over 20 years.
Claire was employed by Uniroyal Corp. and later at AT Cross in Lincoln for over 40 years before retiring. She was a member of the St. Agatha senior citizens club. Claire enjoyed reading and chatting with her family.
Claire was a friendly and outgoing lady. She was quick with just the right joke for any and all circumstances. Claire could light up a room with her cheerful smile and fill it with her laughter.
Claire is survived by her two sons Gary R. Paulhus and his wife Pamela of Westerly and Michael A. Paulhus and his wife Sharon of Parkland, FL. She was the grandmother of Kate Paulhus and her companion Steven Konish, Derek Paulhus and Christianne Paulhus. She was the sister of the late Normand and Ernest Bourk and is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
A Memorial Mass for Claire will be celebrated at St. James Church, 33 Division St. in Manville on a day and time when gatherings will be permitted. All who knew Claire are invited to attend. Please check the funeral home web site for updated information on services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 13, 2020