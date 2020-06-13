Claire R. Fleming
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Claire R. Fleming 73, of Burnside Ave. died May 27, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence. She was the beloved wife of William Fleming.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Bernadette (Pichette) Durand and sister of the late Roger Durand.

A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, she graduated from RI College in 1968 and taught briefly in North Smithfield.

Funeral arrangements are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved