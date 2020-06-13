WOONSOCKET - Claire R. Fleming 73, of Burnside Ave. died May 27, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence. She was the beloved wife of William Fleming.



Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Bernadette (Pichette) Durand and sister of the late Roger Durand.



A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, she graduated from RI College in 1968 and taught briefly in North Smithfield.



Funeral arrangements are private.

