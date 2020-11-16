PROVIDENCE - Claire T. (Bertrand) Lamontagne 89, passed away peacefully, with her loving daughter at her bedside Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Philip Hulitar Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene N. Lamontagne. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Viateur and Germaine (Pontbriand) Bertrand. Claire worked at WT Grant in Woonsocket but will fondly be remembered by many as the "lunch counter lady" at Woolworth's in Woonsocket. Claire enjoyed playing bingo, going to Foxwoods and loved dancing. She was a proud member of the Woonsocket Lodge of Elks. Claire also cared a great deal for her community and made candy wreaths for the city's annual Milk Fund Drive.
She is survived by her daughter Carol Stolts and her husband Steven of Bolton. MA, two grandchildren: Jeffrey LeBrun of MA and Aimee Lebrun-Pelland of NC, three great grandchildren: Dakota, Lauren, and Nora, and her sister Mariette Mayer of Woonsocket. She was also predeceased by her dear companion Edward Tony Dauphinais and her brother Henry Bertrand.
Her funeral with Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 20, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be made to: Memorial and Honor Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 ST. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
