WOONSOCKET - Claire Y. (Piche) Duhamel, 81, of Woonsocket, died October 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Norman L. Duhamel, whom she married November 24, 1960. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Herve and Yvonne (Lariviere) Piche.
She worked as an assembler for Foxboro Company for fifteen years. Claire was a very faithful woman, serving as a longtime communicant and volunteer of Precious Blood Church in Woonsocket. She was dedicated to her family. She also loved the companionship of her cats, especially Cammie and Comet. Claire was known for her laughter and contagious positive spirit.
She is survived by her two sons, Carl Duhamel and his partner Alan Riddell of Spencer, MA, and Todd Duhamel of Woonsocket; as well as her sister Rita Piedmonte of East Woonsocket.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Friday from 4 - 7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 - or at www.alz.org. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 16, 2019