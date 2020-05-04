Clara C. (Silba) Menard
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELLINGHAM - Clara C. (Silba) Menard, 86, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Woonsocket Health Center. She is the beloved wife of the late Marcel P. Menard. Born in Woonsocket, RI on December 13, 1933 the daughter of the late Rocco and Louise (Dalio) Silba. She is the loving mother of Rosemarie Charland and her husband, Anthony of Bellingham, MA, Linda Lamkin and her late husband, Don of Deltona, FL, Mary Hamm and her husband, Duane of Cumberland, RI and Hope Gray and her husband, Jim of Millstone, NJ. She leaves her cherished 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is the sister of the late Arthur, Frankie, Anthony and Martel Silba and Marion Roy. She also leaves her nieces and nephews.

She was a resident of Bellingham for over 50 years formerly of Woonsocket. Clara enjoyed gardening, bingo, bowling, trips to the casino and the Bellingham Senior Center. Over the past couple of years while at the Woonsocket Health Center, she loved to sing, dance and was known as a prayer warrior.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church at a future date and time to be announced due to the COVID-19 Virus.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Clara C. Menard to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org would be appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved