BELLINGHAM - Clara C. (Silba) Menard, 86, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Woonsocket Health Center. She is the beloved wife of the late Marcel P. Menard. Born in Woonsocket, RI on December 13, 1933 the daughter of the late Rocco and Louise (Dalio) Silba. She is the loving mother of Rosemarie Charland and her husband, Anthony of Bellingham, MA, Linda Lamkin and her late husband, Don of Deltona, FL, Mary Hamm and her husband, Duane of Cumberland, RI and Hope Gray and her husband, Jim of Millstone, NJ. She leaves her cherished 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is the sister of the late Arthur, Frankie, Anthony and Martel Silba and Marion Roy. She also leaves her nieces and nephews.
She was a resident of Bellingham for over 50 years formerly of Woonsocket. Clara enjoyed gardening, bingo, bowling, trips to the casino and the Bellingham Senior Center. Over the past couple of years while at the Woonsocket Health Center, she loved to sing, dance and was known as a prayer warrior.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church at a future date and time to be announced due to the COVID-19 Virus.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Clara C. Menard to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.