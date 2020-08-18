NEW BRITAIN, CT - Clara Elizabeth Soito, one of the most beautiful souls created, quietly went to join other family members in God's presence on August 16, 2020. She brought her own special spark to life and was an expert at putting a smile on the face of those around her whether child or adult. She blessed her family and friends and she truly loved.
Clara will be laid to rest by her husband Donald in St. Patrick Cemetery in Pascoag, RI. The graveside service will be private for family. A memorial celebration of her life will be planned in the future when such gatherings are safe.
Final arrangements are being handled by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home in New Britain, CT. The website is www.ericksonhansen.com
for any who wish to leave a message for the family or to read the full obituary. A donation to St. Jude Hospital in Clara's name is an alternative to flowers.