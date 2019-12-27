Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara M. (Lambert) Richard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara M. (Lambert) Richard Obituary
BLACKSTONE MA. - Clara M. (Lambert) Richard, 104, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville, RI with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Roland A. Richard. Born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada on September 4, 1915 the daughter of the late Oscar and Marie (Turcotte) Lambert. She is the loving mother of Albert R. Richard and his wife, Aline of Blackstone, MA, Marcel J. Richard of Woonsocket, RI and Lucille M. Felice and her husband, Robert of Woonsocket, RI. She leaves her cherished 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is the sister of Emilienne Drainville of Pawtucket, RI and was predeceased by her seven brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Richard was a longtime resident and the oldest citizen of Blackstone, MA and formerly of Woonsocket, RI. She had worked at Uniroyal for 25 years until retiring.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and making puzzles. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral will be held on Monday, December 30th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Burial will be private. There are no visiting hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -