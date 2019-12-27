|
|
BLACKSTONE MA. - Clara M. (Lambert) Richard, 104, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville, RI with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Roland A. Richard. Born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada on September 4, 1915 the daughter of the late Oscar and Marie (Turcotte) Lambert. She is the loving mother of Albert R. Richard and his wife, Aline of Blackstone, MA, Marcel J. Richard of Woonsocket, RI and Lucille M. Felice and her husband, Robert of Woonsocket, RI. She leaves her cherished 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is the sister of Emilienne Drainville of Pawtucket, RI and was predeceased by her seven brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Richard was a longtime resident and the oldest citizen of Blackstone, MA and formerly of Woonsocket, RI. She had worked at Uniroyal for 25 years until retiring.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and making puzzles. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral will be held on Monday, December 30th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Burial will be private. There are no visiting hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 28, 2019