WOONSOCKET - Claudette C. Kerrigan 82, of Mendon Rd. died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Friendly Home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of William F. Kerrigan with whom she had be married for sixty three years. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Donat Boiteau and Regina (Trinque) Boiteau Dubois. Claudette worked in the jewelry department at the former Save Rite Co. for many years.
Besides her husband she leaves her children, Linda Kerrigan of Woonsocket, Kathy Signoriello and her husband Dennis of Cranston, Shawn Kerrigan Retired WPD and his wife Karen of Woonsocket, and Kelly Glassey and her husband Brian of Woonsocket, a sister Suzanne Gazaway of GA, a step-brother Normand Dubois of FL., nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was pre-deceased by a brother Robert Boisteau and two grandchildren, Ashley and Corey.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Charles Church, North Main St. Woonsocket. Burial is private. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4-7 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 6, 2019