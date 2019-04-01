VIERA, FL - Claudette Loraine (Decelles) Mencarini, 83, passed away on March 29, 2019 at Rockledge Medical Center. She had lived in the Viera area since 1996. Born in Lincoln, RI, daughter of the late Edouard N. Decelles and Gertrude (Roy) of Woonsocket, RI.

She lived in Woonsocket prior to marrying on July 4, 1955. After her husband retired from the Air Force in 1974 they resided in Burrillville, RI until 1996. She retired from employment at State of Rhode Island in 1995 where she was a Social Worker.

She was a member of BPO Elks 850 Ladies Auxiliary and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera, FL.

Claudette is survived by her husband of 63 years, Normand A. Mencarini of Viera, FL; daughters, Beverly A. Venditti of Coral Springs, FL, Deborah M Porter of Midwest City, OK, Donna J Lemieux of Pawtucket, RI, Michelle R Mencarini of Viera, FL; siblings, Jacqueline Rondeau of Blackstone, MA, Edouard N. Decelles, Jr. of Pascoag, RI, Earl Decelles of North Smithfield, RI, Paulette Lavallee of Sebastian, FL and Louise Carney of Troy, VA.

Claudette loved to cook, garden, go on cruises and sew. She also enjoyed many years on their boat.

She was a wonderful dancer. When she would be on the dance floor with her husband everyone would stop to enjoy the elegance they had as a couple on the dance floor.

A Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, Viera, FL, then a Graveside Service at 1:00pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, FL. A luncheon will follow the interment.

Donations may be made in her name to the . Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary