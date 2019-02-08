Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St Agatha's Church
Joffre Ave
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Claudette M. Fortier

Claudette M. Fortier Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Claudette M. Fortier 73, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 in the Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Donald R. Fortier Sr. She was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Aubert and
Marguerite (Badeau) Giguere.
Claudette was a picker for CVS for many years retiring in 1996. She was a Eucharistic minister for St Agatha's Church in Woonsocket, a member of the St. Agatha Sr. Citizens, and was a former member of the St Joseph's Sr. Citizens.
She is survived two sons: Denis Fortier of Woonsocket and David Fortier and his wife Pam also of Woonsocket, seven grandchildren: Zachary, Devin, Cody, Carissa, Lauren, David and Tyler, two great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Nova, and one brother Richard Giguere of WA. Claudette was also the mother of the late Daniel and Donald Fortier Jr, and sister of the late Marcel, Maurice, Henri, Gerald, Lorraine and Camille Giguere.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM in St Agatha's Church, Joffre Ave, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Monday 5-7 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 9, 2019
