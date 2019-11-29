|
WESTBOROUGH, MA - Claudia Marie (Owen) Steigler, born on September 18, 1943, in Fort Myers, Florida to Thomas and Doris Owen (deceased). Raised in Kensington, Maryland and survived by her loving brothers Chip (Thomas Jr.) and Ken. She was raised with a strong sense of family and community, and grew up regularly attending St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington. She enjoyed learning horseback riding from her grandfather, Claude Owen, whose own horse had won many awards. Claudia was always proud to have graduated from Walter Johnson High School, and wore her class ring every day of her life. After high school she attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where she met her future husband. She followed him to Boston University and would go on to marry the Reverend Ken Steigler. Having trained as a school teacher, she went on to teach French in the Cape Cod public-school system, including leading a class trip to France in the late 1960s. Moved to Fairhaven, Massachusetts in the late 1960s, and gave birth to her children at hospitals in the area, in the early 1970s, Kirk Steigler and Bethany (Steigler) Guiste. The young family was moved to a new home, this time in Glendale, Rhode Island, and many years were spent there. From this humble location, Claudia became involved in many outreach ministries, including Women's Aglow, and the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem. After leading many tours to Israel, Jordan and Egypt, she felt compelled to further her education towards missions, and went to study with YWAM, or Youth With A Mission, in Kona, Hawaii. Through this ministry, she participated as a volunteer in several Ironman competitions, as well as at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. For a time, she was also stationed on the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific, where she taught English as a Second Language. When she returned home to Massachusetts, she and a friend began a community outreach called "Messiah Ministries" where she led many Bible studies and also taught English as a Second Language. She participated in the day to day operations of this outreach until her mind and body couldn't function safely on their own, and at that time became a resident of Sterling Village Nursing Home, in Sterling, Massachusetts. It was here where she passed away peacefully from the slow effects of Alzheimer's Disease. Her life ended on 10/22 at 2:20 p.m., ending it all poetically with consonance.
Her favorite activity was traveling the world, and sharing kindness with others. She always sent friends and family personalized birthday, Christmas, Valentine's, Easter and any other occasion cards, in time for each event. She took the time to make regularly scheduled trips to visit family and friends, travelling thousands of miles per year to do so.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at the First United Methodist Church, 120 West Main St., Westborough, Massachusetts, on December 7th at 1:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Alzheimer's research by going to http:\\www.alz.org, or also to support YWAM at http\\www.ywam.org.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 30, 2019