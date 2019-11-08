|
MANVILLE - Clemence C. (Desmarais) Grenon, 101, of Manville, died November 7, 2019 in The Holiday, Manville, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Grenon. Born in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Alda (Valois) Desmarais.
Mrs. Grenon worked twenty-five years as a lab technician for the former Mine Safety Appliance, retiring in 1983. Clemence was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church who enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as, trips to the beach, casinos, getting manicures & word find puzzles.
She is survived by her son, Richard Grenon and his wife Diane of Woonsocket; three granddaughters, Michelle O'Brien and her husband Christopher of Lincoln, Karen Correia and her husband Keith of Greenville, and Monique Begnoche and her husband Jeffrey of Cumberland; and three great grandchildren, Kaylee and Kassidy Correia, and Jacob Begnoche. She was the sister of the late Eugene Desmarais.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Monday from 5 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, 205 Hallene Rd. #209, Warwick, RI 02886 or to The Holiday Activities Fund, 30 Sayles Hill Rd., Manville, RI 02838.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 9, 2019