BURRILLVILLE – Clinton Owen Remington III, 74, of Harrisville, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Clinton and Elizabeth (Racine) Remington.
He was married to Susan (Hardiman) Remington for 46 years, and together they raised four children, Kelly Bristol (Ian), Kristene Morgan (Daniel), Clinton O. Remington IV and John Remington (Elizabeth). He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Grace, John, Remi, So?e, Aidan, Matthew, Fletcher, and Mackenzie, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three sisters, Judith Parsons, Janice Faucett, and Joyce McKenna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Help, 1063 Victory Highway, Mapleville. Visitation Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the Friends of Jesse Smith Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, Harrisville, RI 02830. For complete obit please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 19, 2019