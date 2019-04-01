BRISTOL, RI - Col. Donald J. Jalbert (USA-retired) died March 27, 2019 after a brief stay at Silver Creek Manor in Bristol, RI. He was 100 ("and a half") years old. One of seven children born to Catherine and Joseph Jalbert in Woonsocket, he received an appointment to the US Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated early in 1943 to serve during World War II in the European Theatre of Operations.

He married Mary Molitor Jalbert, who survives him, in 1950, then left two weeks later for duty during the Korean War, where he was awarded the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. From 1963 to 1964, Col. Jalbert served in Vietnam with the United States Military Assistance Command. His final assignment was as the Senior Army Advisor to the Rhode Island Army National Guard, a position he held until his retirement.

A resident of Pascoag, RI for many years, he and his wife later lived in Little Compton, RI with their daughters, Michele and Kristen, who also survive him.

A Memorial Mass will be held at the Columban Fathers Chapel, 65 Ferry Road in Bristol on April 6 at 10:00 am. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Home Base program for veterans and family care, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary