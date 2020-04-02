|
BURRILLVILLLE - Colleen H. Lee, 82, of Brooklyn, CT, formerly of Harrisville, RI, passed away on March 31, 2020, at the Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT.
Devoted wife of the late Francis H. Lee. She was born in Bridgeton, RI, a daughter of the late Edward & Gertrude (Whitman) Marsh and step daughter of the late Madine Marsh.
Colleen worked for the former Tupperware Co., Atlas Pallet, CD Burnes, Citizens Bank, Chamberland Business Accounting and the Burrillville Town Hall all located in Northern RI. Colleen was a graduate of Fisher Junior College.
She was the loving mother of Edward F. Lee and his wife Rosemary of Woonsocket, Linda A. Nichols of Glocester, William L. Lee of Harrisville, Judy A. Lee of Gotha, FL, Michael A. Lee of Santee, CA and Karen E. Letendre of Putnam, CT, grandchildren, Kim, Eric, Scott, Heather, Jessica, Jennifer, Chelsea, Janessa and Devon, great-grandchildren, Bryce, Jada, Hayleigh, Kylen, Watkin, Breanna and Leah. She is also survived by her siblings, Joyce Boss, Edward Marsh, Jr. and George Marsh.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Nelson and Donald Marsh.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, funeral services and burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery will be held private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 3, 2020