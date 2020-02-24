|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Conrad A. Lefebvre, 96, of Hickory Creek, TX, formerly of North Smithfield, RI passed away February 14, 2020, at the Medical Center Denton.
He was the husband of the late Marguerite (Daneault) Lefebvre. Born in Woonsocket, RI a son of the late Henry & Marie-Ange (Bernier) Lefebvre.
He worked for the former Fogarty Memorial Hospital in North Smithfield for 20 years, retiring in 1990. He also worked for the former Branch River Wool Combing Co. for 25 years, also in North Smithfield.
He is survived by his daughter Linda Cawley and her husband Michael of Hickory Creek, TX, grandchildren, Kimberly McCary, Kevin Cawley, Melissa Hentschel and Matthew Cawley and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Gauthier and Ovila Lefebvre.
His funeral will be held Saturday, February 29th at 10 am from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. John's Church, Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, February 28th, from 4-7 pm.
www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 25, 2020