CORAL SPRINGS, FL - Conrad J. Drainville, (88) of Coral Springs, FL. formerly of Woonsocket RI, passed away Friday December 20th in Coral Springs FL. He was the Husband of the late Jeannette (Levesque) Drainville. Born in Woonsocket RI, he was the son of the late Henri and Aldea Drainville. He resided in Woonsocket RI until his retirement when they moved to FL 30 years ago.
He is survived by his two daughters Carole Ann Hough and husband Richard, Suzanne J Ronan and husband James, and four sons; Patrick Drainville and wife Lisa, Maurice Drainville, Henry Drainville and wife Robyn, and Michael Drainville. He had 11 grandchildren, and 7 Great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving Brother Richard Drainville, his brother-in-Law Lawrence Levesque and his wife Jeanne, many cousins, nieces, nephews, their families, and his special Friends at K & W Repair. He was the brother of late Hellen Daigle, Joan Voisinet, Lorraine Bibeault, Fernand Drainville, and Gerard Drainville.
He loved being around his large extended family, visiting everyone across the country, and in Canada. He also always looked forward to family and friends visiting him in FL.
He was a blessed man who was loved by all, and will be missed by everyone.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring to honor Conrad.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020