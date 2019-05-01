WOONSOCKET - Constance Cecile Royer 94, passed away on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, RI. She was the daughter of the late Simeon and Rosaria (Riendeau) Jacob. Born on June 21, 1924 in Woonsocket, RI, she attended St. Anne Catholic School. She was a Department Store Manager at several clothing stores prior to retirement. Constance was an active member and served many years as President of Crepeau Court Social Club where she resided 25 years. She enjoyed playing piano, sewing, bowling, making puzzles, playing cards with grandchildren and board games with great grandchildren. She became a skilled painter of beautiful landscapes which adorn the walls of the homes of her daughters and grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing, parties and holidays spent with family.

Constance is predeceased by her husband, Edmond Royer on July 9, 1982, infant daughter Dorraine Royer March 10, 1947 and 16 year old son David Royer July 9, 1972. She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Carriere of Woonsocket, RI, Claudette Racine and her husband, Thomas of Charlton, MA, sister Theresa Lepine of Manville, RI, five grandchildren, Karla Boudreau and her husband Jeffrey, Keri Bigness and her husband Kyle, Scott Carriere, John Ryan Romiglio and his wife Nicole, Timmy Carriere, and eight grandchildren, Kendra Carriere, Aidan, Tyler and Dustin Boudreau, Eva and Reece Bigness, Lucas and Lydia Romiglio.

Her funeral will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:30-9:30 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Greene St., Woonsocket.

Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 2, 2019