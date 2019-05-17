WOONSOCKET - Constance I. (Riopel) Rice, 80, of Cumberland, formally of Bellingham died May 16, 2019 at Oakland Grove Healthcare Center, Woonsocket, from complications from dementia. She was the wife of the late Max E. Rice and mother of the late Rhonda Rice. She was the daughter of the late Rene and Rhea (Berard) Riopel.

Born in Providence, she was a graduate of St. Patrick Academy High School, Providence. She also attended Rhode Island College. Connie was known for her great sense of humor, her outgoing and fun-loving personality. She was an avid golfer and tennis player. She was a member of Kirkbrae and Errol Estates Country Clubs. She was a member of Congregation Bnai Israel and the synagogues Sisterhood. She also enjoyed many outings with the Red Hat Society and events at the Lincoln Senior Center. She worked as an inside sales rep. for TRX Corp.

She is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Rice Maguire and her husband Michael, cherished grandson, Matthew all of Cumberland. She is also survived by two sisters, Doris (John) Anez and Jane (Robert) Widerman, and a brother, Ronald (Barbara) Riopel, all of Florida. She was the sister-in-law of Judith Rice Tedeschi of Boca Raton, FL and the late Armand Ted Tedeschi. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in B'nai Israel Cemetery, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. The family will sit Shiva - gather with family and friends - at the Maguire family home in Cumberland from 5pm-8pm, all are welcome.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Chevrah Kaddisha and the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906 or the Oakland Grove Health Care Center, 560 Cumberland Hill Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

