WOONSOCKET - Constance J. (Maclure) Goulet, 95, of Woonsocket, died on September 4, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Normand Goulet, whom she married in 1946. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Aurore (Cardinal) Maclure.She worked as a Homemaker. Constance was a communicant of St. Agatha's Church in Woonsocket, and was a former member of its St Anne's Guild.She is survived by her children, Suzanne Deroy, Joanne Lavigne, and Donna Carpentier, all of Woonsocket, Rachel Arpin of North Smithfield and Julie Evon of Douglas, MA; as well as twenty-one grandchildren and fifty-two great-grandchildren; she also leaves her sister Henrietta Patrie of Woonsocket. She was predeceased by her son, Marc Goulet; two brothers Gerald and Bertrand Maclure, and five sisters Gilberte Allard, Theresa Artruc, Yolande Kircorian, Gabrielle Chartier and Muriel Roy.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:30AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival.