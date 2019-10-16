Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Constance L. (Martel) Menard


1921 - 2019
Constance L. (Martel) Menard Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Constance L. Menard, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Menard and the late Maurice Baillargeon. Born in Woonsocket on October 29, 1921 she was the daughter of the late William and Elmeria (Belisle) Martel. She was the sister of the late Normand Martel and Guilberte Duhamel. She leaves her nieces and nephews, her godson Robert M. Duhamel, Dennis Martel and his wife Donna, Jane Duhamel, Carol Lewis, and many other nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Menard was a resident of St. Antoine Residence for the past 5 years. She formerly lived in Cumberland, North Smithfield, and Woonsocket, RI as well as Bellingham MA. She worked as a bookkeeper at Belisle Bros. Bakery for many years. For several years, Mrs. Menard was also active with the Woonsocket Chapter of the Tolstoy Foundation and welcomed refugees from Southeast Asia to resettlement in the Blackstone Valley.
She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church Senior Citizens Group in Cumberland, and she enjoyed playing cards with her many friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 21st at 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoine Residence Chapel, 10 Rhodes Ave., No. Smithfield, RI. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. There are no visiting hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book, visit
www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 17, 2019
