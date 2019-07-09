Home

Constance (Phaneuf) Lamoureaux

Constance (Phaneuf) Lamoureaux Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Constance (Phaneuf) Lamoureux 76, of Logee St. passed away July 6, 2019 at home. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Hortense Phaneuf. Constance was a cook for St. Agathas Church, and had previously worked for the Blackstone Valley Transit. She was a member of American - French Genealogical Society.
She is survived by her daughter Doreen Laferriere of Woonsocket, siblings, Richard Phaneuf and Lorraine Jacob both of Woonsocket, Paulette Roux and Georgette Sylvestre both of North Smithfield, and Simone Phaneuf of Florida, three grandchildren, Derek, Jacob and Kristie Laferriere, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM, in St. Agathas Church, 34 Joffre Ave. Woonsocket, where family will greet guests at 9:30 AM. Burial will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 10, 2019
