Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
Rathbun Street
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Cournoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance M. (St. Pere) Cournoyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constance M. (St. Pere) Cournoyer Obituary
WOONSOCKET – Constance M. (St. Pere) Cournoyer, 83, of Diamond Hill Rd, died, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Friendly Home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Leo Cournoyer.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Claudio and Malvina (Chapdelaine) St. Pere.

Connie worked on the assembly line at Miller Electric for several years prior to retiring.

She was a very religious person and dedicated to her faith. She also loved to spend time with her family and was an avid Bingo player.

Besides her husband Leo, she is survived by her seven children, Gary Cournoyer and his wife Darlene of Woonsocket, Karen Vanasse and her husband David of Woonsocket, Sharon Johnson and her husband Rene of Florida, Alan Cournoyer and Wayne Cournoyer, both of Woonsocket, Nancy Pickett and her husband Johnny of Woonsocket, and Glen Cournoyer and his wife Carmen of Woonsocket; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was also the sister of the late Cecilia Montville and Norman St. Pere and Francis St. Pere.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in All Saints Church, Rathbun Street. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are respectively omitted. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now