WOONSOCKET – Constance M. (St. Pere) Cournoyer, 83, of Diamond Hill Rd, died, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Friendly Home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Leo Cournoyer.



Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Claudio and Malvina (Chapdelaine) St. Pere.



Connie worked on the assembly line at Miller Electric for several years prior to retiring.



She was a very religious person and dedicated to her faith. She also loved to spend time with her family and was an avid Bingo player.



Besides her husband Leo, she is survived by her seven children, Gary Cournoyer and his wife Darlene of Woonsocket, Karen Vanasse and her husband David of Woonsocket, Sharon Johnson and her husband Rene of Florida, Alan Cournoyer and Wayne Cournoyer, both of Woonsocket, Nancy Pickett and her husband Johnny of Woonsocket, and Glen Cournoyer and his wife Carmen of Woonsocket; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



She was also the sister of the late Cecilia Montville and Norman St. Pere and Francis St. Pere.



Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in All Saints Church, Rathbun Street. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are respectively omitted. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, is in charge of the arrangements.