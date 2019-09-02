Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Oden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance "Connie" (Brouillard) Oden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance "Connie" (Brouillard) Oden Obituary
Constance "Connie" (Brouillard) Oden, 83, of D'Youville, Lowell, Mass., formerly of Taunton, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019; succumbing to a long-term illness. Connie was born to parents Oscar and Berthe (Dufresne) Brouillard in Bellingham, Mass. She attended Woonsocket area schools. Connie is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Peloquin) Marvel of Taunton Mass., son, David Peloquin, and daughter-in-law Elaine (Grenier) Peloquin of Townsend, Mass. She is also survived by grandchildren Nathan and Andrew Peloquin of Townsend, Mass. She is predeceased by her son, Robert Peloquin, and special friend Joseph L. Bileau. Connie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, singing, dancing, speaking French and reminiscing about family and friends. She often reflected on "happy times" growing up in the Social District of Woonsocket. During those years, she enjoyed going to the six movie theaters in Woonsocket: Stadium, Park, Olympia, Laurier, Rialto and Bijou. She had fond memories of friends she worked with at Najarian's Dept. Store, formerly of Main St. Woonsocket. Her kind spirit will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Calling Hours for Connie will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Broadway Taunton.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.