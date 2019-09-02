|
Constance "Connie" (Brouillard) Oden, 83, of D'Youville, Lowell, Mass., formerly of Taunton, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019; succumbing to a long-term illness. Connie was born to parents Oscar and Berthe (Dufresne) Brouillard in Bellingham, Mass. She attended Woonsocket area schools. Connie is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Peloquin) Marvel of Taunton Mass., son, David Peloquin, and daughter-in-law Elaine (Grenier) Peloquin of Townsend, Mass. She is also survived by grandchildren Nathan and Andrew Peloquin of Townsend, Mass. She is predeceased by her son, Robert Peloquin, and special friend Joseph L. Bileau. Connie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, singing, dancing, speaking French and reminiscing about family and friends. She often reflected on "happy times" growing up in the Social District of Woonsocket. During those years, she enjoyed going to the six movie theaters in Woonsocket: Stadium, Park, Olympia, Laurier, Rialto and Bijou. She had fond memories of friends she worked with at Najarian's Dept. Store, formerly of Main St. Woonsocket. Her kind spirit will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Calling Hours for Connie will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Mayflower Hill Cemetery, Broadway Taunton.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 3, 2019