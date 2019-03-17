WOONSOCKET - Cora H. Lucchesi 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 11, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Jeanne D'Arc (Paradis) Roberge and Charles Albert Roberge. She was the loving wife of the late Carlo Lucchesi. They were married for 56 years. Mrs. Lucchesi resided in North Smithfield for the past 7 years, and previously resided in Woonsocket. She enjoyed listening to audio books, playing cards, dining out, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her three daughters; Nancy Mayer of Cumberland, Carol Lachance of Woonsocket, and Sandra Lucchesi and her husband Michael LeVangie of Hopkinton, MA, six grandchildren; Paula Bogar, Linda Coonan, Daniel Mayer, Michael Lachance, and Michael & Kelsey LeVangie, eight great-grandchildren; Lindsay, Ryan, Kylie, Jack, Riley, Kathryn, Liam, and Evangeline, and several nephews and nieces. She was the sister of the late Gertrude (Roberge) Barrie, and Henri and Montcalm Roberge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St. Woonsocket. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:30 AM in Church. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery in Woonsocket. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook. Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 17, 2019