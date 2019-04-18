WOONSOCKET - Cora M. (Salvas) Plasse, 93, of Woonsocket, RI passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Ballou Home with loving family by her side. Born in Woonsocket, RI on May 29, 1925, she is the daughter of the late Omer and Florence (Fisette) Salvas. She is the loving mother of Eva- Marie Gamache and her husband, Ronald of Bellingham, MA and her late daughter Connie Lefevre. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Renee Mardo of Bellingham, Ma and Jeffrey Gamache of Woonsocket, RI, and her great grandchildren who affectionately call her "Mo", Kaitlyn, Nicole and Jason Mardo, Thomas Gamache and David Martinelli. She is the sister of the late Rene Salvas, Gerard Salvas and Lucille Lizotte. She also leaves her extended family at the Ballou Home and the family is grateful for the wonderful loving care provided for several years.

She was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life and also had resided in Bellingham. Cora worked at area mills, Tupperware, and for the City of Woonsocket at City Hall in several positions and was proud to be the elevator operator until retiring in 1990.

She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, a member of the Ladies of St. Ann of St. Blaise Church, a member of St. Agatha Seniors, and the Bellingham Senior Center. She was the "ultimate volunteer" for many organizations, most notably The Stadium Theater and Autumn Fest for many years.

Cora loved to knit, crochet, making ceramics, gardening, and loved cardinals. She was a devoted Red Sox and Bruins fan. Cora will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 9:30AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptite Cemetery, Bellingham.

Visiting hours are on Monday, April 22nd from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ballou Home Activity Fund, 60 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895 would be appreciated.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 19, 2019