LINCOLN - Corinne T. Martin, 88, of Sayles Hill Rd., died, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home with her family by her side.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Albert and Isabelle (Lataille) Martin.

Corinne participated in the work program at the ARC of RI now Seven Hills.

Corinne enjoyed bowling, dancing, and loved the ocean, especially Beaver Tail. She was very happy and friendly to all. She loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her 3 brothers, Edmond "Moe" Martin of Woonsocket, Roger Martin of Woonsocket and Raymond Martin of FL. And a host of nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late Omer Martin, Leo Martin, Beatrice Plouffe, Pauline Pirzynski, Madeline Cabana, Lucien Martin, Lucille Acquisto, Suzanne Martin, Leon Martin, Aldea Martin and Irene Martin.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph Church 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will be in St Charles Cemetery, Farm St. Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation will be on Saturday morning from 8-9 AM prior to the funeral.