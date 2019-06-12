Home

POWERED BY

Services
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1200 Mendon Rd
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinne Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinne T. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Corinne T. Martin Obituary
LINCOLN - Corinne T. Martin, 88, of Sayles Hill Rd., died, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home with her family by her side.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Albert and Isabelle (Lataille) Martin.
Corinne participated in the work program at the ARC of RI now Seven Hills.
Corinne enjoyed bowling, dancing, and loved the ocean, especially Beaver Tail. She was very happy and friendly to all. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her 3 brothers, Edmond "Moe" Martin of Woonsocket, Roger Martin of Woonsocket and Raymond Martin of FL. And a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Omer Martin, Leo Martin, Beatrice Plouffe, Pauline Pirzynski, Madeline Cabana, Lucien Martin, Lucille Acquisto, Suzanne Martin, Leon Martin, Aldea Martin and Irene Martin.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph Church 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will be in St Charles Cemetery, Farm St. Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation will be on Saturday morning from 8-9 AM prior to the funeral. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now