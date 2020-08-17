NORTH SMITHFIELD - Craig Scott Copley Shaw, of Old Louisquisset Pike, North Smithfield, passed away on August 14, 2020 surrounded by family. He was 89.Craig was born in Woonsocket, RI to Raymond Herbert Shaw, originally of Lawrence, MA and Alice Bisbee Redfern Shaw of Woonsocket. He attended Woonsocket public schools through tenth grade, graduated from Moses Brown School in Providence in 1948, and received his AB from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine in 1952. After college, Craig served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy until 1956, stationed in Newport RI, San Diego California, and serving as Operations Officer aboard the USS Braine, DD-630. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.From 1956 to 2000, over the course of his successful business career, Craig was owner or co-owner of Woonsocket Supply Company, Woonsocket Industrial Company, and Holmfirth, Inc. all of Woonsocket. Craig was an active member of the Masons for many years, serving in various officer capacities in Morning Star Lodge, No.13, F&AM; Grand Lodge of Masons of Rhode Island; Union Chapter, No. 5 RAM; Pawtucket Royal Arch Chapter, No. 4; Woonsocket Commandery; Holy Sepulchre Commandery; Rhode Island Shriners [formerly Palestine Shrine]; Sword of Bunker Hill; & CAR.Craig also served on the North Smithfield Library Board; as Corporator of Woonsocket Institution for Savings; and as Vestryman, Treasurer, and Youth leader of St James Episcopal Church. Craig was still serving as Deputy Warden at the time of his death. A life-long devotee and aficionado of classical and spiritual music, Craig sang bass with the Court Squires Men's Quartet, with the Veritones choral group, and the St. James choir. Craig held leadership positions in both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts organizations, and volunteered for Project Accord, Alive, Meals On Wheels, St. James Coat of Many Colors, Prescott Beach Food Bank, and Hospice of the Valley (while living in Arizona). He was known as an avid gardener, reader, family genealogist, history and trivia buff, and lover of music.Craig is preceded in death by his fourth wife Sally Amrhein Bregar, who was also his childhood sweetheart, his third wife Jacqueline Rita Berard Shaw, his brother Bruce Herbert Lindsay Shaw, and his grandchild Ethan Roberts Trank. He is survived by his daughter Jocelyn Redfern Shaw and her husband Douglas Hannink; his son Randolph Herbert Shaw and his wife Carla Grant Shaw; his son Adam Holt Shaw and his wife Susan Darling Shaw; grandchildren Megan Trank, Zachary Trank-Zelewicz (and wife Alyssa), Tyler Shaw (and wife Kim), Nicholas Shaw (and wife Lisa), Alice Shaw, Haley Shaw, Ellen Darling- Faria (and husband Jay), Elizabeth Darling, Alicia Hannink, and James Hannink; four great-grandchildren; his first wife and mother of his three children, Meredith Holt Cassick, and his second wife Florence Comire.His funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10AM in St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Wednesday from 5-7PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Donations in Craig's memory may be made to Beacon Hospice through the Amedisys Foundation Beacon Hospice, Amedisys, Inc, 1 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914.