WOONSOCKET - Crystal L. Lapierre 36, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 22, 2020 in Rhode Island Hospital. She was the former wife of Kevin Lapierre.Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the Jerral Ayotte of Woonsocket and Elaine (Boucher) Paquette of Woonsocket.Crystal worked as a CNA for several nursing homes in the area.She loved to spend time with her family going to the ocean, singing, and was a lover of cats.Besides her parents she is survived by her two daughters, Talia and Madison Garza both of Pawtucket, RI. Two brothers, Marc Boucher of Washington and John Sagaties of North Providence. And one sister, Stacey Boucher of Woonsocket.Her funeral and burial will be private. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill RD. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.