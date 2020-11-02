SMITHFIELD - Cynthia A. Dedora, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home in Smithfield, RI. Cindy was the wife of the late Robert "Bobby" Beaudoin. They were married for 20 years and were considered "soulmates".Cindy was the daughter of the late Charles and Elaine (Dilloyen) Dedora.Cindy was born in Woonsocket and spent most of her life there, working for CVS for over 40 years as a receiving clerk. Cindy moved back to Smithfield in 2019 to the house she grew up in with her two sisters, Christina and Cheryl. They were very fortunate to be together again, their bond was a very special one.Cindy enjoyed life, family and friends. She was a great artist although she never took herself seriously. She had a dry and unique sense of humor evident in her impish and beautiful smile and a heart of gold. Cindy was an animal whisperer caring for a one-legged turkey and setting up a runway for birds in Smithfield. She loved to cook, dance and make her sisters and family laugh. She was always willing to help others and never hesitated to offer her support.Cindy leaves behind her sisters, her beloved aunt, cousins and dear friends from work - Gary, Joe, and Dennis. We love you Cindy and are reminded not of the sadness your passing brings but of the joy that was brought with your life and presence.A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.